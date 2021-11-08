Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 819,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.76% of Quanta Services worth $95,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $117.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.