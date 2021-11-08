Bank of America Corp DE Has $99.55 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Toro were worth $99,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

