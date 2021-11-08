Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chemed were worth $86,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chemed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chemed by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $496.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.79. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.