Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,208 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $81,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $348.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.59. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $360.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

