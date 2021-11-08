Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 269.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $93,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 228,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $207.23 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

