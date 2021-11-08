Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Seagen worth $88,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,675 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $190.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.