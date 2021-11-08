Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,990 Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOWX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,061 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 168.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,776 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,688,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,976,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 916.0% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

BOWX stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

