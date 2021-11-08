Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 31,572 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.00 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

