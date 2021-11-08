Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 5,205 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,502,000.

DFUS stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.