Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 15,015 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

ASTS stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

