Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,155 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 83.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.