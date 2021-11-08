Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,264 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of OptiNose worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.