Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

