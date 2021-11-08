Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIXA. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA opened at €20.92 ($24.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.90. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

