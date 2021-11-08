Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.74.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

