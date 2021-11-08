Barclays Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.43.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

