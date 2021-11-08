Barclays Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $540.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $504.10.

Shares of HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.62 and a 200 day moving average of $432.68. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

