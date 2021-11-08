Barclays Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $13.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $12.47 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

