Barclays Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.52. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

