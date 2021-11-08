Barclays Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CS. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.06 ($30.66).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.11. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.