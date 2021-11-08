Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,727.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,699.27.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.