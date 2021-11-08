Barclays Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $123.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

