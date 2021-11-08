Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $16.22 on Friday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.