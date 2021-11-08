Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMWYY. Erste Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

