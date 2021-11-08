Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 43,429 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.