Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 44,118 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

