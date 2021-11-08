Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 241.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

