Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $277.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

