Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 22,204 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 321.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $307.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $230,719,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

