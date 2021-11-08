Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

