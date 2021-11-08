Berenberg Bank Trims Energean (LON:ENOG) Target Price to GBX 1,180

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.89) on Friday. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

