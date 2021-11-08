Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.04

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

