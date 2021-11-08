BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.