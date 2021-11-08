bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $722,726.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00080392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00082984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00096695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,026.32 or 0.99656019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,741.28 or 0.07156199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020946 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

