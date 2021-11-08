Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 42.2% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.