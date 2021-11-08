Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $153.12 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $22,590.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $153.12 or 0.00232178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.33 or 0.00939070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00262916 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003219 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

