Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,125.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $300,134.25 and $1,125.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00344562 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004909 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001903 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Bitzeny Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “
Bitzeny Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.
