BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

