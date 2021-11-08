BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,790 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Senior Living were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSU opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 305,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898 over the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

