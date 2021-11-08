Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Plans — Dividend of $0.20

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s previous — dividend of $0.15.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.04. 154,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,316. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.50.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.