BLAST Market Capitalization Tops $31,174.33 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $31,174.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004782 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007386 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.