BLink Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $140,910.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

