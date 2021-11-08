Blockzero Labs 24-Hour Volume Tops $572,709.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $572,709.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

