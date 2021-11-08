Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

