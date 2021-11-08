bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS.

BLUE opened at $13.14 on Monday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bluebird bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of bluebird bio worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.