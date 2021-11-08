bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS.
BLUE opened at $13.14 on Monday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.