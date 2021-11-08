bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 12.9% After Earnings Miss

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 32,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,556,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 40,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

