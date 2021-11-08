BMO Capital Markets Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $45.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

