BMO Capital Markets Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.94. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

