BMO Capital Markets Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

