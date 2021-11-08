BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.61.
Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$112.43. 40,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,265. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$82.11 and a 52-week high of C$113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$107.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.42.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
