BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.61.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$112.43. 40,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,265. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$82.11 and a 52-week high of C$113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$107.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.42.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $673,850.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

